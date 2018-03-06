CB&I storage award in the Philippines

Mar. 06, 2018 10:53 AM ETChicago Bridge & Iron Company (CBI)CBIBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • Chicago Bridge (CBI +0.3%) has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $70M by JG Summit Petrochemical Corp. for the Stage 1 Expansion project in Batangas City, Philippines.
  • The scope of work includes the engineering, fabrication and construction of ten traditional field erected storage tanks, one double-wall liquefied petroleum gas storage tank and three spheres.
