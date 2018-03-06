Buyers interested in Pasadena refinery, Petrobras CEO says

Petrobras (PBR +0.2% ) is receiving interest in the sale of its 100K bbl/day Pasadena refinery in Texas as part of its $21B 2017-18 divestment plan but "I cannot talk in terms of how many there are because we are not in a position as yet to receive the proposals," CEO Pedro Parente says at the CERAWeek conference.

Parente says PBR will not build new refineries but plans to complete the unfinished 165K bbl/day Comperj refinery and 115K bbl/day Abreu e Lima refinery in Brazil if development partners are found.

PBR is sticking with its target to raise oil production to 2.8M bbl/day in 2022 from 2.1M this year, driven in part by enhancing technology cooperation it already has with large oil companies.

The CEO also says PBR is working to change the corporate culture after the ongoing Operation Car Wash investigation uncovered the company's involvement in a widespread corruption scheme.