Morgan Stanley comments on Gogo's new CEO

Morgan Stanley says investors want more clarity after Gogo’s (NASDAQ:GOGO) CEO announcement yesterday.

Analyst Landon Park says new CEO Oakleigh Thorne’s long association with Gogo could mean the change won’t cause any radical changes in strategy.

Park says the company faces elevated leverage and free cash burn as American Airlines to move half its fleet to competitor Viasat, which could also win a new order from Aeromexico.

Gogo’s shift to an “airline directed model” could create some average revenue per aircraft dilution as airlines lower Wi-Fi session prices.

Firm maintains an Underweight rating and $7 price target, a 25% downside to yesterday’s close.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Gogo shares are down 6.5% to $8.78.

