Porsche has a Model X challenger on the way

Porsche (OTCPK:VLKAY) introduced a new crossover concept variant called the Mission E Cross Turismo in a surprise reveal at the Geneva Motor Show.

The Cross Turismo has a range in excess of 310 miles per charge and has been tested out at a 0-60 mph time of less than 3.5 seconds. The automaker says the car can be charged at a rate of 250 miles driving range per 15 minutes.

Though the Mission E Cross Turismo in Geneva is just a concept model, comparisons to the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model X are already being made. On that point, Crain's Automotive News' Dave Guilford says it’s not clear if the new upscale choices will "hurt Tesla or simply expand the segment... it's probably a little bit of both."