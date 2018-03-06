FDA OKs direct-to-consumer test for certain types of breast cancer mutations

The FDA has approved a direct-to-consumer test, called the Personal Genome Service Genetic Health Risk Report, that detects three specific types of BRCA1/BRCA2 breast cancer gene mutations that are the most prevalent in Jewish women of Eastern European descent (Ashkenazi).

According to the National Cancer Institute, the three mutations are present in ~2% of Ashkenazi Jewish women compared to 0 - 0.1% in other populations.

The test, which analyzes DNA in saliva, will be marketed to consumers by privately held 23andMe.