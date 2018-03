J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is down 1.51% after the FTC challenged the company's purchase of ConAgra Brands' (CAG -0.1% ) Wesson Oil brand due to monopoly concerns.

The aggressive action by the FTC is seen by Deutsche Bank as a "modest" negative for Energizer (ENR -5.3% ) and Spectrum Brands (SPB -1% ) as they work toward closing their $2B battery and lighting deal.

