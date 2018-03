“There’s no reason that ultimately retail investors won’t account for half the assets we manage," says Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) chief of private wealth solutions Joan Solotar, speaking to Bloomberg. She says already 15-20% of her P-E firm's annual fundraising comes from retail investors.

Blackstone, says Solotar, is targeting those with $1M-$5M to invest, calling that group "really under-penetrated in the alts business."