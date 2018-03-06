Optical stocks gain on Ciena earnings

Ciena (CIEN +9.1%) continues to gain after this morning’s earnings report and brings some optical peers along for the ride.
Stocks in motion: Infinera (INFN +3.7%), Finisar (FNSR +3.1%), Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI +1.6%), NeoPhotonics (NPTN +3.3%), Oclaro (OCLR +0.9%), ADTRAN (ADTN +0.6%), Viavi Solutions (VIAV +1.2%), Fabrinet (FN +1%), Lumentum (LITE +0.5%), and II-VI (IIVI +0.9%).
