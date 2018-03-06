Optical stocks gain on Ciena earnings

Ciena (CIEN +9.1% ) continues to gain after this morning’s earnings report and brings some optical peers along for the ride.

Stocks in motion: Infinera (INFN +3.7% ), Finisar (FNSR +3.1% ), Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI +1.6% ), NeoPhotonics (NPTN +3.3% ), Oclaro (OCLR +0.9% ), ADTRAN (ADTN +0.6% ), Viavi Solutions (VIAV +1.2% ), Fabrinet (FN +1% ), Lumentum (LITE +0.5% ), and II-VI (IIVI +0.9% ).

