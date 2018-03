The FDA's Gastrointestinal Drugs Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday, March 8 to discuss Pfizer's (PFE -0.6% ) marketing application seeking approval to use XELJANZ (tofacitinib) to treat adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have failed to respond adequately to corticosteroid, azathioprine, 6-mercaptopurine or tumor necrosis factor inhibitor therapy.

XELJANZ is currently approved in the U.S. for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.

FDA briefing doc

Errata to FDA briefing doc

Pfizer briefing doc

Errata to Pfizer briefing doc