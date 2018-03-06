Plains All American, Plains GP Holdings upgraded to Buy at Stifel

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA -0.3% ) and Plains GP Holdings (PAGP +0.7% ) are both upgraded to Buy from Hold with identical $24 price targets at Stifel.

Stifel believes investors are well served by the characteristics exhibited by PAA, such as a strong presence in the Permian Basin, a number of projects ramping up or entering service during the next 12 months, de-levering the balance sheet, limited capital market requirements and sanctioning of the Cactus II pipeline.

The firm notes that PAGP provides investors a 1099 option to gain exposure as opposed to PAA's K-1 tax form.