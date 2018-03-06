Sterling Bancorp boost its equipment finance portfolio through acquisition of Advantage Funding

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Advantage Funding Management in 100% cash, through a combination of cash on hand, run-off of existing residential mortgage loans and sales of securities.

Advantage funding with total outstanding loans and leases to be integrated into national equipment finance platform will result in the portfolio with over $1B in total outstanding loans post-closing and aggregate net loan receivables growth of approx. $205M in 2017.

The acquisition will result in an increase of approx. $6M in operating expenses in FY18; transaction is expected to be completed in April 2018.