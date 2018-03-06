Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business

Cree (CREE +8.9% ) has acquired assets of Infineon Technologies AG Radio Frequency Power Business for ~€ 345M. The transaction has closed and is effective today.

“The acquisition strengthens Wolfspeed’s leadership position in RF GaN-on-SiC technologies, as well as provides access to additional markets, customers and packaging expertise,” said Cree CEO Gregg Lowe. “This is a key element of Cree’s growth strategy and positions Wolfspeed to enable faster 4G networks and the revolutionary transition to 5G.”

“Cree is a strong new owner for this portion of our RF business and has an excellent reputation in the industry,” said Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. “We are excited about the business rationale and the prospects for the combined businesses. At the same time, we will be able to focus our resources more effectively on Infineon’s strategic growth areas and will retain a strong technology portfolio for the wireless market.”

