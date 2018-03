Analyst Matthew Keating believes the bank's strategy to target younger clients will pay off as half of the lender's customer growth in 2017 was in student and professional lending.

According to Keating, First Republic (NYSE:FRC) is specifically targeting "millionaire millennials," as it transitions from its prior strategy of attracting wealthy baby boomers.

Barclays raises its price target to $110 - from $93 - and upgrades the stock to Overweight.

Source: Bloomberg