WeWork could rent Debenhams space, acquires online marketing company

U.K. retailer Debenhams Plc (OTC:DBHSF, OTCPK:DBHSY) could rent out excess space in its London flagship store to WeWork (Private:VWORK), according to Bloomberg sources.

Debenhams wants to rent out parts of its 240 stores, which have become too large due to lagging brick-and-mortar retail sales.

WeWork already stands as the top private-sector user of office space in London, according to CoStar Group.

In other WeWork news, the company acquires online marking services company Conductor for undisclosed terms.

Conductor uses online search data to help gear content based on user search demand.