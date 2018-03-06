Statoil to develop wind projects offshore Poland

Statoil (STO +1.7% ) agrees to buy a 50% interest in two early-stage offshore wind projects in Polish waters from local energy company Polenergia with a combined planned capacity of 1.2 GW for an undisclosed sum.

STO says it "has an ambition to grow significantly within renewable energy investing up to €10B ($12.3B) in profitable renewable energy towards 2030, and this acquisition strengthens our presence in the Baltic Sea area giving opportunities for scale and synergies in a longer perspective."

STO already owns the 385-MW Arkona offshore wind project in the German Baltic Sea alongside E.ON and operates three U.K. offshore wind farms.