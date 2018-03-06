Focus Universal to acquire high quality telecommunications organization

Mar. 06, 2018 12:03 PM ETFocus Universal Inc. (FCUV)FCUVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Focus Universal (OTCQB:FCUV) executed a Letter of Intent to acquire Aloha Island Cable, Inc DBA CableMasters.
  • "This is a great opportunity to bring a high quality technology contractor with a great track record serving major clients," says Dr. Desheng Wang, CEO. "Pairing our patented technology with CableMasters' established technology business acumen creates a great opportunity to grow the two businesses together and offer the most comprehensive high-tech offering for commercial clients."
  • Press Release
