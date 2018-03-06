Uber self-driving trucks taking shipments in Arizona

Uber’s (Private:UBER) fleet of self-driving trucks can now deliver shipments in Arizona.

The trucks drive on the highway and human drivers take over for the final miles of the trip, which is called a transfer hub model.

Uber says this model will create more short-term jobs since the trucks aren’t anywhere near advanced enough to dock alone yet.

Shippers using the Uber Freight app can book a trucker in a traditional truck, which drives to a hub to meet up with the driver-equipped self-driving truck.

