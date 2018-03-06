U.S. aluminum industry urges Trump to change tariff plans

Alcoa (AA +2.4% ) and other U.S. aluminum producers tell Pres. Trump in a letter that they are "deeply concerned" about the effect global tariffs would have on their industry, including jobs.

The tariffs would "do little to address the fundamental problem of massive aluminum overcapacity in China, while impacting supply chains with vital trading partners who play by the rules," says the letter from the Aluminum Association.

The group urges Trump to look at alternatives to a 10% tariff on aluminum imports to the U.S., including a tariff specifically targeted to China's aluminum industry and an exemption for Canadian, European and other foreign producers.

Other relevant tickers include OTC:CNEX, KALU, CSTM, RIO, JJU, FOIL