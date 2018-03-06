First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II’s approves merger into First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust Advisors L.P. announced today that the Board has approved the merger of First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II (NYSE:FHY) into First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD). FSD will be the surviving fund.

Under the terms of the proposed transaction (expected to be tax-free) the assets of FHY would be transferred to, and the liabilities of FHY would be assumed by, FSD.

The shareholders of FHY would receive shares of FSD with a value equal to the aggregate NAV of the FHY shares held by them.

The transaction is likely to complete later this year, subject to requisite shareholder approval and satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and approvals and customary closing conditions.

Press Release