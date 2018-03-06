John Wiley & Sons beats with boost from exchange

John Wiley & Sons (JW.A -0.5% ) has turned lower for midday trading after posting fiscal Q3 earnings that topped expectations on top and bottom lines.

Revenues that rose 4.4% as reported declined 1% in constant currency, though. And EPS that rose 45% on a GAAP basis due to benefits from tax reform actually fell 14% in constant currency.

Adjusted operating income was up to $69.6M from $60.3M (up 2% in constant currency).

Revenue by segment: Research, $223.5M (up 9%; up 1% in constant currency); Publishing, $170.2M (down 1%; down 3% in constant currency); Solutions, $61.9M (up 5%; up 2% in constant currency).

For 2018, it's reaffirming guidance for revenues about even Y/Y with 2017's $1.72B; adjusted operating income about even with 2017's $228.4M; EPS with a low-single-digit percentage decline from $3.01; cash from operations of $350M or more; and capex slightly lower than 2017's $148.3M.

