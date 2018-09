Per an SEC filing, institutional investor OrbiMed Advisors, LLC has modestly reduced its stake in ViewRay (VRAY -3.1% ) to 13.01% (9,773,034 shares). In January, it reported a 14.52% stake (9,866,102 shares).

This was corrected on 03/06/2018 at 01:53 PM. Stake is down from 14.52% reported in January.