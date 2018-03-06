Nordstrom: Is $50 as good as it gets?

Mar. 06, 2018 12:34 PM ETNordstrom, Inc. (JWN)JWNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • A sweetened offer for Nordstrom (JWN -1.3%) could be on the way, reports Bloomberg's Gillian Tan and Sarah Halzach.
  • Last night's takeover price of $50 for Nordstrom came in at an EBITDA multiple of 6.2, a fraction, below the five-year avergae EBITDA multiple of 6.6.
  • The Bloomberg take is that Nordstromg management will difficulty scratching out more value for shareholders even if a higher offer doesn't arrive at the doorstep.
  • Nordstrom currently trades at $51.21.
