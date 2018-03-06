Pitney Bowes decides not to sell itself

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) says it won't pursue a sale of the company after conducting its review of strategic options.

The board concluded that the continued execution of the company’s strategic plan and transformation initiatives will create greater shareholder value than a sale.

Pitney Bowes says it remains focused on enhancing shareholder value and does not intend to provide updates unless or until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

PBI is +1.17% to $12.98

Source: Press Release