Spectra Energy LP (SEP -0.9% ) is lower after Stifel downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $41 price target, trimmed from $43.

Based on a peer review, Stifel believes SEP's cash flow and unit growth will come in on the low end compared to its large cap peers.

The firm also thinks SEP will require equity issuance to manage its leverage ratio, which is expected to trend higher during the coming years.