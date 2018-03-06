Marinus slips 15% on extended timeline for mid-stage ganaxolone study in PPD

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS -14.6% ) slumps on more than double normal volume in response to its announcement of a longer expected timeline for its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating GABA modulator ganaxolone in women with severe postpartum depression (PPD).

The company says it adjusted the expected completion date of the first part of the trial, the dose-escalation portion, when it increased targeted enrollment after reviewing study data on a similar compound. Participants in the second part of the trial will receive IV ganaxolone of various infusion lengths followed by oral ganaxolone. The first part should be completed in Q3. The estimated study completion date will now be late Q4 or early Q1 2019.