Credit Suisse trims estimates on McDonald's

Credit Suisse adjusts estimates on Outperform-rated McDonald's (MCD -0.2% ) after factoring in some channel checks with franchisees.

The firm now expects same store sales growth of +1.5% in Q1, down from its prior forecast of +3.5% and the consensus mark of +3.6%.

CS keeps a forecast for +3.0% same-store sales growth for Q2 through Q4 as it remains "optimistic" that sales can rebound.

As far as the bottom line at the restaurant company, Credit Suisses now sees 2018 EPS of $7.47 and 2019 EPS of $8.03.

The price target on McDonald's drops to $175 from $191.