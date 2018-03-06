New layer of risk seen on Bojangles' after CEO exit
Mar. 06, 2018 1:47 PM ETBojangles' (BOJA)BOJABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bojangles' (NASDAQ:BOJA) is down 6.90% with the company's Q4 earnings report due out later today.
- SunTrust analyst Jake Bartlett doesn't think the sudden resignation of Bojangles CEO Clifton Rutledge is related to earnings, but sees the development as adding a layer of risk to the restaurant stock, per Bloomberg.
- Bartlett writes that the CEO exit could "reverse valuation support from recent restaurant M&A."
- SunTrust drops its price target on Buy-rated Bojangles to $17.
