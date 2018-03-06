FDA OKs TaiMed's HIV med ibalizumab

The FDA approves privately held TaiMed Biologics' Trogarzo (ibalizumab-ulyk) for the treatment of adults with chronic HIV infection who have not responded adequately to other treatments.

Ibalizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, is administered intravenously once every 14 days and is used with other antiretroviral medications.

In a clinical trial involving 40 heavily pretreated patients with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection who continued to have high levels of virus in their blood despite antiretroviral therapy (most had received 10 or more antiretroviral drugs), 43% achieved HIV RNA suppression after 24 weeks of Trogarzo.

On the safety front, the most common adverse events were diarrhea, dizziness, nausea and rash. Severe adverse events included rash and immune reconstitution syndrome, a condition in some HIV patients where the immune system recovers but then responds to a previously acquired opportunistic infection with an overwhelming immune (inflammatory) response.

TaiMed collaboration partner Theratechnologies (OTCPK:THERF +0.5% ) owns exclusive commercialization rights in the U.S. as well as Canada, the EU, Israel, Norway, Russia and Switzerland.