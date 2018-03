The FDA approves Abbott (ABT +0.1% ) unit St. Jude Medical's 15-mm Masters Series Mechanical Heart Valve with Hemodynamic Plus Sewing Cuff for the treatment of newborn pediatric patients with heart defects.

The device is the smallest in the world approved for sale.

The Master Series Heart Valve (larger sizes) was first approved in the U.S. in 1995 for older patients.