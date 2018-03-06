ConocoPhillips will move deliberately with its Permian assets, CEO says

ConocoPhillips (COP +0.1% ) will maintain a measured approach as it develops its Permian Basin assets just as it did in the Eagle Ford shale, CEO Ryan Lance tells the CERAWeek conference in Houston.

"We didn't drill out brains out like some of our competitors did," the CEO says; instead, COP waited for technology and infrastructure to catch up in the Eagle Ford to make its holdings more productive and profitable, and the company is doing the same in the Permian Basin.

OPEC should extend production curbs beyond this year even as U.S. producers including COP plan to increase output, Lance says. "They have to keep trying to take the volatility out of the equation... That's the role they can play."

Lance also says Pres. Trump’s proposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum would raise costs for oil and gas companies, mostly for more expensive pipelines, although improved efficiencies in the industry could offset some of the impact.