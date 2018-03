Dougherty & Co. raises their Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) price target from $118 to $125, an 8% upside to yesterday’s close.

Firm cites the completed acquisition of Wombat Security and survey indications of continued strength with at least one new major logo.

Source: Briefing.com.

Proofpoint shares are up 1.3% to $117.02.

Previously: Proofpoint to buy Wombat Security Technologies for $225M (Feb. 6)