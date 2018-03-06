First new Corona brand in 29 years launches
- Constellation Brands (STZ +1.2%) launched its first new Corona brand in 29 years with Corona Premier.
- Corona Premier is being billed by the company as a superior light lager with only 2.6 carbs and 90 calories.
- Corona Premier will be a natural competitor to Anheuser-Busch InBev's (BUD +1%) Michelob Ultra and new Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, an even lower-calorie version of its Ultra that is made with organic grains, in the "sophisticated" light beer category.