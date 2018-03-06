Raven establishes Latin America headquarters in Brazil

Raven Industries (RAVN +0.7% ) announced today its expansion into Brazil with the opening of a regional headquarters in Paulínia, São Paulo.

Raven Brasil, aligned under the company’s Applied Technology division, will include a new facility staffed with over 20 employees by the end of 2018.

The company plans to feature its products and services at the upcoming Agrishow in Ribeirão Preto, SP, Brazil.

"Our expansion into Brazil marks a major milestone in the growth of Raven,” said Brian Meyer, Division Vice President and General Manager of Raven Applied Technology. “Brazil has huge market potential for the technologies that are core to Raven. We are poised to provide innovative application control technology, backed by the outstanding quality and service our customers have come to expect from us. This headquarter facility will help improve our market share position and drive substantial growth for Raven over the long term.”

