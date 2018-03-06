Occidental Petroleum plans boost to Texas export terminal capacity

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) says it is planning to more than double capacity at its Ingleside terminal at the port of Corpus Christi in Texas to 750K bbl/day from 300K bbl/day by H2 2019.

The terminal's VLCC loading arms will be turned on by the end of this year, allowing it to partially load the larger ships, OXY's senior VP of marketing and midstream operations tells the CERAWeek conference.

The expansion of the Ingleside terminal comes amid increasing interest in exporting light crude from the Permian Basin.