Volatility on Mondelez International after conference cancellation

|About: Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)|By:, SA News Editor

Mondelez International (MDLZ +1.2%) broke higher in afternoon trading after word got out that the company canceled an appearance at an UBS retail conference scheduled for later this week.

Shares fell back a bit back though after the illness was reported by Bloomberg to be due to the illness of a presenting official and not any sort of upcoming announcement.

