Cenovus CEO sees rail helping clear Canadian crude oil glut

Cenovus Energy (CVE +3.6% ) is in discussions with Canadian rail companies about shipping more western Canadian crude by mid-year, helping clear a glut, says CEO Alex Pourbaix.

It’s not that rail companies “don’t want to move the product,” Pourbaix says at the CERAWeek oil industry conference. “It’s really been a function for them of capacity, and having the power and the locomotives to do it."

The rail companies could offer a rail solution “in fairly short order,” the CEO says.