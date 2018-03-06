BlackBerry's suit against Facebook covers messaging; 'We intend to fight'

BlackBerry's (BB +0.6% ) patent infringement suit against Facebook (FB -0.4% ) covers the latter's widely used messaging apps.

"We have a strong claim that Facebook has infringed on our intellectual property, and after several years of dialogue, we also have an obligation to our shareholders to pursue appropriate legal remedies," BlackBerry's spokeswoman tells Bloomberg about messaging capabilities used in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The company's asking that Facebook be ordered to stop providing its flagship app, Messenger, Workplace Chat, WhatsApp Messenger and Instagram applications and websites.

“BlackBerry’s suit sadly reflects the current state of its messaging business,” says Facebook Deputy Counsel Paul Grewal “Having abandoned its efforts to innovate, BlackBerry is now looking to tax the innovation of others. We intend to fight.”