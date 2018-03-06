Amazon orders first animated series; Amazon coming to Vietnam?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) orders its first animated series from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and writer/producer Kate Purdy.

Undone is a half-hour series about Alma, who has a “new relationship with time” after an accident and uses that skill to investigate her father’s death.

Undone will premiere sometime next year.

In other Amazon news, VnExpress reports that the company will open its platform in Vietnam this month.

Experts estimate that Vietnam’s e-commerce market grew 25% in the past year and online retail could hit $10B by 2020,

Amazon shares are up 0.9% .

