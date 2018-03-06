Target updates on new initiatives

Target (TGT -4.2% ) makes a series of announcements on its strategy and new initiatives as part of an investor meeting today.

The retailer says free two-day shipping is now available on hundreds of thousands of items on its website.

The company's online order pickup service will expand to nearly 1K stores bytheend othe the year.

Target's service that delivers guests' in-store purchases later the same day for a flat fee will expand this year to all five New York boroughs and select urban stores in Boston, Chicago, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. In addition, the company recently announced plans to offer same-day delivery of groceries, essentials, home goods, electronics and other products through Shipt. The service is already available at more than 440 stores across the Southeast and in the Twin Cities, and it will expand to the majority of Target stores and all major markets by the 2018 holiday season. And, after a successful 2017 launch of Target Restock, the company will expand the next-day home delivery service of essentials to more than 30 new cities, serving nearly three-fourths of the U.S. population by the end of 2018.

Target says it's raising its minimum hourly wage to $12 in 2018, part of a previously announced commitment to raising it to $15 by the end of 2020.

Finally, the size of the Target remodel program is expected to be tripled in 2018, updating more than 300 stores around the country and making sizeable investments in key cities.

Source: Press Release