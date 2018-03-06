Airbus seeks productivity boost to cut CSeries costs
Mar. 06, 2018
- Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) will need to increase sales of Bombardier’s (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) CSeries jets to cut production costs, and plans to pressure suppliers to lower their prices in an effort to make the new partnership of the two companies profitable. the European planemaker’s procurement chief says.
- “First we’re going to have to sell the aircraft, in order to then work with suppliers on costs of the program, because at the moment there is a gap,” Klauss Richter says. "An increase in the productivity rate will help."
- Airbus intends to focus on volume to successfully reduce supplier prices and will hold its next major international gathering of suppliers in October in Montreal, Richter says.
- Also, Quebec Prime Minister Couillard says Quebec taxpayers did good business in financing a program that was subsequently given to Airbus: "We know is that if the program had stopped, it was worth zero. Now, at least, there is a prospect of plane sales."