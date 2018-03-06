Interest in Bitcoin wanes

Google searches for "bitcoin" peaked in December, right around the time the price crested at about $20K.
The price subsequently plunged about 80%, and Google searches have similarly crashed.
h/t Bloomberg's Eddie van der Walt
Bitcoin today is down 4% to roughly $11K.
