Interest in Bitcoin wanes

Google searches for "bitcoin" peaked in December, right around the time the price crested at about $20K.

The price subsequently plunged about 80%, and Google searches have similarly crashed.

h/t Bloomberg's Eddie van der Walt

Bitcoin today is down 4% to roughly $11K.

