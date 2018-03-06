Fox aims to cut TV ad time to two minutes per hour in three years

Fox Networks (FOX +2.1% , FOXA +2.1% ) has an ambitious goal to cut advertising clutter: to reduce its ad load to two minutes per hour by 2020.

That's a "real target for Fox, and also our challenge for the industry,” Fox's Ed Davis tells The Wall Street Journal, though one ad buyer who listened to Davis at a private industry event said “It was sort of an aspiration or goal. Not a declaration."

That would be a substantial change from current loads of 13 minutes/hour (broadcast) to 16 minutes/hour (cable) -- and points toward significantly higher ad rates.