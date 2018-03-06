Fox aims to cut TV ad time to two minutes per hour in three years

Fox Networks (FOX +2.1%, FOXA +2.1%) has an ambitious goal to cut advertising clutter: to reduce its ad load to two minutes per hour by 2020.
That's a "real target for Fox, and also our challenge for the industry,” Fox's Ed Davis tells The Wall Street Journal, though one ad buyer who listened to Davis at a private industry event said “It was sort of an aspiration or goal. Not a declaration."
That would be a substantial change from current loads of 13 minutes/hour (broadcast) to 16 minutes/hour (cable) -- and points toward significantly higher ad rates.
But the move may be part of a movement as viewers increasingly look to ad-free streaming platforms for quality shows. NBC (CMCSA +0.1%) recently promised to cut prime-time ads by 20% across all networks starting later this year.