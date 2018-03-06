Frontline +10% as DNB upgrades oil tanker industry to Buy

Frontline (FRO +10.6% ) surges after analysts at DNB Markets say it's time to buy again following a steep drop in oil tanker stocks since mid-2016.

The firm upgrades the industry to Buy from Hold for the first time since April 2016 and says investors who are bullish on the market or think the market will turn soon should buy FRO shares, citing high leverage and high upside to asset prices.

Schaeffer's Research speculates a mass exodus of shorts could help FRO rebound; short interest surged more than 35% during the past two reporting periods and would take nearly two weeks to buy back at FRO's average pace of trading.