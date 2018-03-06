Discovery Communications closes Scripps Networks deal, changes name

Discovery Communications (DISCA -0.4% ) has closed its $90/share acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive (NYSE:SNI), and is changing its name to Discovery Inc.

The company expects the deal to be accretive to EPS and free cash flow in year one, including "significant" cost synergies.

Kenneth Lowe (chairman, president and CEO of Scripps Networks) joins the Discovery board effective immediately.

Scripps Networks shareholders will get $65.82/share in cash and 1.0584 Series C shares of Discovery stock, based on a volume-weighted average price set out in the merger deal. That includes a $2.82/share payment tied to Discovery exercising a cash top-up option.

The deal creates a female-audience powerhouse, Discovery notes, with five of the top U.S. networks with female audiences, and reaching 20% of women watching prime-time pay TV.