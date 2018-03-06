WSJ: Qualcomm in talks to end Huawei royalty dispute

WSJ sources say Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is in talks to settle a payment terms dispute with Huawei.

Last November, DigiTimes sources identified Huawei as the Chinese brand that had stopped paying Qualcomm royalties as a negotiating tactic.

At that time, Huawei shipped around 150M units a year and potentially represented 10% of Qualcomm’s annual royalty revenue.

WSJ’s sources say the talks could finalize in the coming weeks.

Qualcomm shares are down 2.9% to $62.17.

