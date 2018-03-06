Canadian National Railway downgraded at BAML after CEO resignation

Canadian National Railway (CNI -1.3% ) is lower for a second straight day following the surprise departure of CEO Luc Jobin after less than two years on the job, a move BofA Merrill Lynch calls the "most significant" railroad CEO change in years aside from activist involvements.

As a result, the firm downgrades CNI to Underperform from Neutral with a $72 price target, slashed from $84, saying the company's reputation as being the best-run North American railroad company over the past 10 years has taken a pause.

CNI's network is now overwhelmed from a notable volume gain over the past two years, the analyst says, adding that the board needs to "respond with speed and innovation" if the company wants to maintain its leadership position in the rail market.