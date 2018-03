The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) announces that it increased its stake in CrownBet Holdings to 80% from 62%.

A deal was also struck for CrownBet to acquire the Australian subsidiary of William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHF, OTCPK:WIMHY) for A$315M.

"These acquisitions will further increase our exposure to the attractive regulated Australian sportsbook market and create a player of scale and clear rival to the top two operators there," says Stars Group CEO Rafi Ashkenazi.