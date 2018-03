Greg Greeley, newly departed head of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime, lands at Airbnb (Private:AIRB) with the new job starting on March 18.

Greeley will run the Homes unit, which combines standard listings with the Plus feature’s higher-end options like boutique hotels.

