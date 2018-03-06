Ross Stores lower after 'prudent' guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) trades lower after reporting Q4 results and issuing guidance on the conservative side.

Comparable sales were up 5% during the quarter.

Operating margin jumped 95 bps to 14.6% of sales, driven by a combination of strong merchandise margin, and expense leverage from higher sales.

Ross management says it's issuing a "prudent" approach to 2018 guidance. Comparable store sales are forecast to be up 1% to 2% and EPS of $1.03-$1.07 is expected vs. $1.03 consensus.