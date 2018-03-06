Crude oil settling into $50-$65/bbl 'fairway,' BP CEO Dudley says

Mar. 06, 2018 4:16 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)BPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
  • BP CEO correctly called the "lower for longer" crude oil prices of 2015-16, and now he says oil prices have settled "on a fairway" for the next few years.
  • "It feels like we're in a $50-$65 world for a couple of years," Dudley tells the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, but added that his outlook does not exclude the chance of some spikes.
  • But the industry has learned from the downturn and is now more efficient in managing costs, and is gaining efficiencies from using technology and data, says Dudley: "I think we are truly seeing another revolution in the oil and gas industry with technology."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.