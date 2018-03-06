Crude oil settling into $50-$65/bbl 'fairway,' BP CEO Dudley says
- BP CEO correctly called the "lower for longer" crude oil prices of 2015-16, and now he says oil prices have settled "on a fairway" for the next few years.
- "It feels like we're in a $50-$65 world for a couple of years," Dudley tells the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, but added that his outlook does not exclude the chance of some spikes.
- But the industry has learned from the downturn and is now more efficient in managing costs, and is gaining efficiencies from using technology and data, says Dudley: "I think we are truly seeing another revolution in the oil and gas industry with technology."